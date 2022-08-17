Twins starter Mahle leaves start with shoulder fatigue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota starter Tyler Mahle has left the Twins’ game against Kansas City in the third inning with right shoulder fatigue. Making his third start since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer visited the mound in the third inning. Mahle pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball, walking one. He threw 29 of his 42 pitches for strikes, but his velocity was diminished. Mahle is going to be further evaluated and the team is expected to provide an update later Wednesday or Thursday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.