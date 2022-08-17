Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:57 PM

Toronto FC ties New England Revolution 2-2

KION 2020

TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito scored to help Toronto FC tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Wednesday night. Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box. In the 75th minute, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie it for Toronto  (8-12-6). Thomas McNamara  and Justin Rennicks scored for New England (8-7-10).McNamara tied it in the 37th, and Rennicks connected in the 48th. Both teams have five-game unbeaten streaks.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content