Top prospect Baty called up by Mets to fill in at 3rd base

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets have called up top prospect Brett Baty to fill in at third base for ailing Eduardo Escobar. Baty joins a spirited race for the NL East title. He was in the lineup, batting eighth, against the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves for his major league debut. Baty was called up to the big leagues just a week after being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse. Baty was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Escobar was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore left oblique.

