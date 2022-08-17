Skip to Content
Panthers’ Rhule remains in no hurry to announce starting QB

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has been adamant for weeks that he wouldn’t rush to announce a winner in the ongoing quarterback competition between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. He says that hasn’t changed, even with his team just days from taking the field for their second exhibition game. Rhule had previously indicated he wanted to have the situation settled. That could still happen, but he says he’s willing to extend the competition all the way to the end of training camp if he feels that’s what’s needed.

