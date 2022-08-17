Jaguars release veteran NT Malcom Brown, save $3M in 2022
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown, a move that will save $3 million in 2022. The 28-year-old Brown was the 32nd overall pick by New England in the 2015 draft. He was entering the final year of a two-year, $11 million deal with the Jaguars. He was scheduled to count $7.5 million against the salary cap this season. Instead, he will cost $4.5 million in dead money. Brown had fallen behind starting nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and second-year backup Jay Tufele on the depth chart. His release was hardly surprising since the Jaguars upgraded their defensive front by adding Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Arden Key.