Indian court appoints committee to run national Olympic body

NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in India has appointed a committee to take over the running of the national Olympic committee and hold fresh elections within four months in a move that could have further implications for the country in international sport. The Press Trust of India says the Delhi High Court asked three Olympians to assist the three-person administration committee that includes a former Supreme Court judge, an election commissioner and a government bureaucrat. The International Olympic Committee had earlier advised the IOA to fast track its overdue elections or risk suspension. The All India Football Federation has been suspended by soccer’s world governing body because of an order of India’s Supreme Court.

