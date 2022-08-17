India trying to resolve FIFA ban on its soccer association

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government is holding discussions with FIFA to settle issues that led to the suspension of country’s national soccer federation and the possible loss of its hosting rights for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October. The Press Trust of India news agency reports that Indian government law officer Tushar Mehta told the country’s highest court that the government and a committee of administrators running the soccer federation have held two meetings with FIFA to “break some ice” on the issue. The Supreme Court asked the government to take proactive steps to hold the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

