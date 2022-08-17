Guardians score 6 runs in 8th, rally past Tigers 8-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed Rosario and Owen Miller added run-scoring singles in the eighth for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin struck out the first three batters in the inning, but tossed a wild pitch that allowed Luke Maile to run to first base and extend the frame. Cleveland then rattled off five straight hits and had seven consecutive men reach base.

