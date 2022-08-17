Colts, Lions get physical on 1st day of joint practices

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich enjoyed watching the first joint practice with the Detroit Lions. He liked the spirited play, the intensity, even the controlled chippiness. Lions quarterback Jared Goff just enjoyed working against a different defense — once he settled in. It was a solid start to a long, busy week of work. The two teams will hold another practice against one another Thursday and meet Saturday for their second preseason game.

