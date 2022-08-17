Braves’ new contracts set them up for long-term success

ATLANTA (AP) — Hey, Braves fans, hope you like the core of your team. You’re gonna be cheering them on for a while. The reigning World Series champions have locked up some of their most vital players to long-term contracts. Rookie sensation Michael Harris II is the latest, agreeing to an eight-year deal worth at least $72 million. He’s the latest Atlanta player to sign a lengthy deal long before he’s eligible for free agency. That group includes Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies — all under contract to the Braves through at least 2027.

