Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. Johnson’s contract carries a $950,000 hit to the salary cap. General manager Kyle Davidson says Johnson “provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge.” The 35-year-old Johnson broke into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2007. He has 72 goals and 240 assists in 1,024 games, also playing for Columbus, Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.

