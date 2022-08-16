UK watchdog probes police stop of sprinter dos Santos

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog is investigating after armed officers pulled over Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos’ car in London. The traffic stop occurred two years after another one involving the athlete and his partner, British runner Bianca Williams, led to accusations of racial profiling. The Metropolitan Police force said officers on a routine patrol pulled over a car in west London early Sunday because they thought the driver might be using a mobile phone at the wheel. Police said the driver lodged a complaint and the force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Dos Santos told the BBC on Tuesday that he doesn’t feel safe driving in the British capital.

