South Carolina seeks step forward in Beamer’s second season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is looking for more of everything in his second season in charge. He was excited about the Gamecocks’ winning record in his debut as head coach in 2021. But he doesn’t believe success or the work ahead for his program ended with his memorable mayonnaise bath following an unexpected bowl win. Beamer isn’t satisfied finishing with seven wins, including victories over Florida, Auburn and North Carolina in the postseason. That success opened some eyes including those of ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who transferred in last December.

