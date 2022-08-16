Simon Fraser moves 4 football games from Canada to U.S.

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Simon Fraser will move four of its home football games across the border to Blaine, Washington for the upcoming season due to COVID-19 entry requirements to Canada. Simon Fraser plays at the Division II level and is the only Canadian school that is a member of the NCAA. Visitors entering Canada are currently required to be fully vaccinated. Simon Fraser’s games against Texas A&M-Kingsville (Oct. 1), Western New Mexico (Oct. 22), Angelo State (Oct. 29) and West Texas A&M (Nov. 12) are being moved to the stadium that has an artificial turf field and covered seating for 2,000 people.

