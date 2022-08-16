Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts, and Ryan McKenna had an RBI hit as the Orioles (61-55) closed to within half a game of Toronto (61-54). The Blue Jays hold the third and final spot in the AL wild card standings, trailing Tampa Bay and leaders Seattle.

