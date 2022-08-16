Mets’ Carrasco likely out up to a month with oblique strain

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique in a game this week against Atlanta. The 35-year-old Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgement season for the NL East leaders. The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI on Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks. Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves. The Braves trail New York by 4 1/2 games in the division.

