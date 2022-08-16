Hernández back with Red Sox after long stint on injured list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kiké Hernández has returned to the Boston Red Sox after a more than a two-month absence. The infielder/outfielder was activated from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. Hernández had been out with June 8 with a strained right hip flexor. Hernández revealed before Boston’s game with Pittsburgh that he also had an internal hematoma in an abdominal muscle on his right side drained in June. Hernández was slated to start at shortstop on Tuesday. Xander Bogaerts was rested after fouling a ball off his right foot during a weekend series with the New York Yankees.

