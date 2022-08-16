FedEx Cup playoffs head to Delaware for BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is in full postseason mode. The FedEx Cup moves to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, a course that will be new for all 70 players in the field. Will Zalatoris is the FedEx Cup leader after winning the first playoff event. The top 30 after the BMW Championship move on to Atlanta for the FedEx Cup finale in the Tour Championship. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals start in Idaho. It features a collection of PGA Tour and Korn Ferry players who didn’t keep their cards and are trying to grab the 25 available in a three-week series.

