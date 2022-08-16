Braves call up RHP Tarnok, INF Goins before game vs Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have juggled their roster before their game against the New York Mets. They called up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok, added infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster and placed catcher Chadwick Tromp on the 10-day injured list. Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in 13 days. It was a tough blow for left-hander Danny Young, who pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his Atlanta debut. He was designated for assignment so the Braves could add much-needed backup infielder to the roster. Goins last played in the big leagues in 2020 with the White Sox. The Braves trailed the NL East-leading Mets by 4 1/2 games.

