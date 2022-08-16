Arozarena’s early homer sends Rays past skidding Yankees 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Nestor Cortes in the first inning and the Tampa Bay staff made it stand up, leading the Rays over the skidding New York Yankees 3-1. Starter Jeffrey Springs and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the crowd of 41,083 at Yankee Stadium booed their AL East leaders at times. The Yankees have lost 11 of 13 and are 8-17 since reaching the All-Star break at 64-28. Tampa Bay won its fourth straight and closed within nine games of the Yankees. It is New York’s smallest margin since also being nine ahead on June 15. The Rays trailed by 15 1/2 games after getting swept at Cincinnati July 8-10. New York barely avoided by shut out for the third straight game.

