AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and so is Tiger Woods. Just not to play. Two people aware of the plans tell The Associated Press that Woods is planning to be at a private meeting among top players at the BMW Championship. The topic is Saudi-funded LIV Golf. One player invited to the meeting said it was a time to get on the same page about the Saudi threat and how the PGA Tour needs to respond. It was not clear if PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is going to the meeting. There also is a previously scheduled meeting for the Player Advisory Council.

