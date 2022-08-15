Wishbone fullback Worster of great Texas teams dead at 73

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas says Steve Worster, the powerful fullback in a bruising wishbone offense that led the Longhorns to the undisputed national championship in 1969, has died. He was 73. Worster rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns from 1968 to 1970. Texas won three Southwest Conference titles with a 30-2-1 record over that span. Worster was a consensus All-American in 1970 and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting that season. The school said Worster died on Saturday and did not give a cause of death.

