Titans linebacker Dupree pleads guilty in drugstore assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore. Dupree was sentenced to 6 months of supervised probation. The altercation happened on Jan. 2. Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and the man’s phone after the employee had argued with some shoppers. Dupree signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million with the Titans last offseason.

