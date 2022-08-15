Skip to Content
Play-calling picture remains murky for Patriots offense

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots enter their most competitive period of training camp to date when they open two days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. With the second preseason game fast approaching and its regular-season opener a month away, New England’s offense is still evolving and doesn’t have a clear play-caller. Top candidates Joe Judge and Matt Patricia say that’s just fine and they don’t view it as a competition.

Associated Press

