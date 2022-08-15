Nationals recall SS prospect CJ Abrams, put Garcia on IL
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday. The 21-year-old Abrams was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. Abrams is batting seventh and making his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs.