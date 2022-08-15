Morata scores twice as Atlético debuts with win at Getafe

MADRID (AP) — The decision to keep Álvaro Morata is already paying off for Atlético Madrid. Morata has scored twice as Atlético began its Spanish league campaign with a 3-0 win at Getafe. Antoine Griezmann also scored coming off the bench. João Félix setting up all three goals for the visitors. There had been doubts about whether Atlético would keep Morata after his two-year loan with Juventus ended. Some teams reportedly had shown interest in negotiating his transfer but Morata impressed in the preseason and Atlético ultimately decided it was worth keeping the 29-year-old striker.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.