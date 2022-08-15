LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. The 23-year-old Brennan announced his decision Monday. He spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020. But that season was cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brennan then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury that occurred at the end of August camp. Brennan was a prized recruit out of St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He graduated from LSU with a degree in sports administration in May 2021.

