Groin strain lands Mets’ Luis Guillorme on injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets have placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain. Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday’s win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique. Guillorme is batting .283 this season and has set career highs in games played, at-bats, runs, RBIs, hits, doubles, homers, walks and extra-base hits.

