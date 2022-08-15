Flacco, 37, steps in at QB for Jets with Wilson sidelined

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There are moments when Joe Flacco knows his teammates are laughing at him. It’s not for anything he’s doing on the field. But the New York Jets quarterback is 37 years old and he’s on a roster loaded with 20-somethings. Flacco insists he doesn’t think of himself as old even if he’s the butt of his teammates’ old-man jokes. Flacco is the Jets’ starting quarterback while New York awaits the results of Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a torn meniscus and bone bruise in his right knee, but it could be more if doctors discover additional damage.

