Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is finally a winner on the PGA Tour. It wasn’t easy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris got into a playoff with Sepp Straka. Zalatoris had to make a 15-foot par on the second extra hole to stay in it. And then he hit a shot that bounced on the rocks and stayed put. Straka hit off the rocks and went into the water. Both wound up going to the drop zone, and Zalatoris won with a 7-foot bogey putt. Lucas Glover was among four players who advanced in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

