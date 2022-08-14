US women’s hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The United States women’s national hockey team took the ice to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski. USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz says Wroblewski tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and will coach the team remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. If he is cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark. The team opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25. The U.S. roster is led by Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, and has 18 players from the silver-medal Olympic team.

