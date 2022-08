ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Rangers reliever Josh Sborz struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. J.P. Crawford singled, doubled and scored twice for the Mariners, who remain in the second wild-card position in the American League.

