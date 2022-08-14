Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3
By SARAH TROTTO
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. Harold Castro homered and Javier Báez had two hits for the Tigers, who have dropped seven straight and 10 of 11. The White Sox climbed to three games over .500 for the first time since April 17, when they were 6-3.