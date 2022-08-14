Monaco signs midfielder Camara from Salzburg on 5-year deal

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has signed midfielder Mohamed Camara from Austrian club Salzburg on a five-year deal. Monaco said the 22-year-old Mali midfielder has a contract until 2027. No financial details were given but French reports estimated Monaco paid 15 million euros ($15.4 million) for Camara. He has scored three goals in 15 appearances for Mali. Camara won two Austrian league and cup doubles with Salzburg. He is Monaco’s fifth signing of the season and arguably the most important one. He is seen as a replacement for France international Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Champions League winner Real Madrid in a high-profile move.

