Mbappe or Neymar? PSG coach won’t name primary penalty taker
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier played down questions of who is the club’s main penalty taker this season after Kylian Mbappe missed from the spot and Neymar scored with the next spot kick in a league game on Saturday night. Mbappe saw his effort saved and Neymar coolly converted his in the league leader’s 5-2 win against Montpellier. It led to questions whether there is a No. 1 penalty taker. After the game Galtier said “we’ll see in the future.” There was no animosity between the two players but after the game Neymar liked a Tweet suggesting he should not be a No. 2 penalty taker at any club.