Giants LB Azeez Ojulari passes physical, practices at camp
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants’ leading sacker Azeez Ojulari has passed his physical and practiced with the team for the first time since training camp opened. Ojulari, who had eight sacks as a rookie, missed the first 2 1/2 weeks of camp while on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He was injured before camp opened. The return of Ojulari gives New York two outstanding edge rushers. The Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick overall. New York also has two very good tackles for them to work against _ Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal.