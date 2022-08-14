Ferguson wins ISPS Handa World Invitational by 3 shots

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland captured the second title of his rookie season on the European tour by winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational by three shots. Ferguson closed with a 1-under 69 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Galgorm Castle. It added to his win at the Qatar Masters in March. He was 12 under for the tournament. Connor Syme and Borja Virto were tied for second place after closing rounds of 68. The 26-year-old Ferguson took a three-shot lead into the final round but was reeled in by England’s Richard Mansell, who covered his first 10 holes in 5 under to briefly tie for the lead.

