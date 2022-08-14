Dolphins CB Trill Williams tears ACL in preseason opener

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed. During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 win at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a screen pass to a receiver. Williams made the tackle on the play for a loss, but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground. McDaniel did not specify how much time Williams is expected to miss. The Dolphins open the season at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.

