Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League. Ings scored in the 31st and Buendia in the 85th. Both goals were set up by Ollie Watkins. Villa secured its first win of the season. It was a second straight loss for Lampard’s Everton, which barely threatened until Lucas Digne bundled the ball into his own net in the 87th.

