Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored early and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City blanked the New York Red Bulls 1-0. Torres staked Orlando City (10-10-6) to a lead in the 17th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Júnior Urso and Alexandre Pato notched assists on the score. Gallese made one save to help end a three-match losing streak. Orlando’s last win was a 1-0 decision over Inter Miami on July 9. Orlando had gone 0-3-2 since then.. Carlos Miguel Coronel failed to make a save for the Red Bulls (10-9-7).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.