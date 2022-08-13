Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined Atlanta in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. He has played 11 career games with Atlanta, Houston and Dallas. The Titans are the seventh team for Wells who went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2018 before starting his NFL career with Dallas.

