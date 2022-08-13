Thompson throws for 218 yards, Dolphins hold off Bucs 26-24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson threw for 218 yards and one touchdown to help the Miami Dolphins open the preseason with a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder that put the Dolphins ahead for good with just under seven minutes remaining. Kyle Trask drove the Bucs into position to potentially win the game, but Jose Borregales’ 49-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and bounced away as time expired. With Tom Brady taking what coach Todd Bowles described as a pre-planned break from training camp for personal reasons, Trask and No. 2 quarterback Blaine Gabbert shared playing time.

