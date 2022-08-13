Southampton’s comeback salvages 2-2 draw with Leeds

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton erased a two-goal deficit in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with Leeds in the Premier League. Kyle Walker-Peters’ shot from a tight angle squeezed under goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s right arm and into the net to equalize in the 81st, nine minutes after substitute Joe Aribo got the comeback rolling at St. Mary’s. Rodrigo’s two second-half goals put Leeds on course for back-to-back wins to start its season after barely avoiding relegation in the last campaign. But Jesse Marsch’s team couldn’t hold the lead in the sweltering heat, and the draw should ease pressure off Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose team was routed 4-1 at Tottenham last weekend.

