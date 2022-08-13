Pickett’s game-winning drive helps Steelers beat Seahawks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback.

