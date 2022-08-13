Milan opens Serie A season with 4-2 win over Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan has beaten Udinese 4-2 with the help of a dubious penalty decision. Udinese had taken a surprise early lead before Milan captain Davide Calabria collided with opposing defender Brandon Soppy as both went for the ball in the penalty area. Theo Hernández converted the penalty and Ante Rebić scored twice for the Rossoneri. Brahim Díaz was also on the scoresheet for Milan. Inter Milan is playing later at Lecce and Romelu Lukaku will make his second debut for the Nerazzurri against the same team he made his first.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.