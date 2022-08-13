Miguel Angel Jimenez, Billy Andrade share Boeing lead

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the Boeing Classic lead with Billy Andrade. Jimenez had a bogey-free round to match Andrade at 10-under 134 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Jimenez, the 58-year-old Spanish star, has 12 senior victories, winning two of the first three events this season. He won 21 times on the European tour. Andrade, also 58, birdied the par-5 18th for a 66. He has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour. K.J. Choi shot a 69 to join Gene Sauers and Stephen Ames at 8 under.

