Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester

LONDON (AP) — Gabriel Jesus marked his home debut for Arsenal with two goals and two assists in a 4-2 win against Leicester in the Premier League on. Jesus opened his account for the Gunners in the 23rd minute with a brilliant, curling finish. The Brazilian striker got his second in the 35th from a header and had several chances to finish the game at Emirates Stadium with a hat trick. The two times Leicester found itself back in the match, Arsenal responded right away to restore a two-goal cushion.

