Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday. It’s a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson made his debut with the Browns by starting Friday’s exhibition win over Jacksonville. He has been the No. 1 quarterback throughout training camp. But he’s going to miss at least the first six regular-season games so the Browns need to get Brissett ready for the Sept. 11 opener at Carolina.

