AP source: Jets’ Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by a second opinion and an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus. Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced details. The New York Post first reported details of the diagnosis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.