Willian leaves Brazil’s Corinthians, eyes return to England
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has terminated his contract with Brazil’s Corinthians and said he will return to England to play. Brazilian media linked the 34-year-old Willian with a move to Premier League club Fulham. Willian also said in an interview with TV Globo that he left Corinthians because of threats he and his family received via social media. The winger says he will join a new club after he is back in England.